Modified Shotguns Stolen from Palm Beach Zoo Safe

The Palm Beach Zoo is asking for your help in finding some special stolen firearms and believe it was an inside job.

Two specially modified shotguns and ammunition were stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo’s gun safe last week.

The theft happened early Thursday morning. Zoo officials say someone broke into the zoo and pried into the gun safe.

The modified shotguns are used by the zoo’s critical response team.

The Palm Beach Zoo offering a $1,000 reward for information on the case.

The special weapons are on hand in the case of an animal attack. Stacey Konwiser, 37 and an experienced keeper, had entered the tiger house to prepare for a presentation. The report said a warning sign on the door showed the 12-year-old Malayan tiger named Hati wasn’t locked up, but for an unknown reason Konwiser entered anyway.

A tranquilizer dart was ultimately used to subdue the tiger. Hati went into another room after being tranquilized, and Riley closed the chute door to contain the tiger so that paramedics could tend to Konwiser.

