Mom Arrested After 2-Year-Old Daughter Tests Positive for STD and Meth

A 25-year old Missouri woman has been arrested and charged with with child abuse and endangerment after police say she admitted in an audio recording to seeing her 2-year-old girl raped repeatedly.

Annie Watson of Independence, Missouri, was reportedly seen in a recording made by her boyfriend saying she watched two men repeatedly rape her daughter.

She later recanted that statement, saying she lied at the time because she was physically intimidated.

Her 2-year-old girl tested positive for chlamydia and had meth in her system, according to court documents.

