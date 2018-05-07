Mom’s Day Is Sunday!
By Jennifer Ross
|
May 7, 2018 @ 8:29 AM

Mother’s Day is this weekend.  76% of people are planning to get their mom a gift, which is up from 70% last year.  It’s also way higher than Father’s Day, where only 61% of people bought a present last year..3.  We’re also planning to spend $30 more this year than last.  The average person spent $58 on Mother’s Day last year . . . this time around they’re going to drop $88.   But what does your mom actually want?  Half of them say they want a nice dinner . . . and the rest are split evenly between getting flowers or a gift card.  And we have the perfect gift for your mom..watch and find out!

