More Proof Hollywood Can Not Come Up With An Original Idea!

Stop with the old, new shows. Murphy Brown “, returns to CBS after 20 years. Most of the surviving cast members are back, including Candice Bergen, who’s 72. Charles Kimbrough, who played Jim Dial, hasn’t signed on yet, and it’s unclear whether Lily Tomlin will be back. Robert Pastorelli, who played the nanny Eldin, died in 2004. And Pat Corley . . . Phil the bar owner . . . won’t be back, he passed away in 2006. Tyne Daly will play the sister of his character, and she’ll be the new bar owner. CBS is also doing a reboot of Magnum P.I.” and a sitcom called “Happy Together”, which was loosely inspired by a guy who roomed with Harry Styles just as he was making it big.

AND Magnum PI is back! Jay Hernandez is the star, and Higgins is now played by a woman. Magnum still drives a red Ferrari convertible and loves the Detroit Tigers, but this time he’s an Afghanistan War veteran.

What do you think about old shows being rebooted?