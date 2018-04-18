More Stories Coming Out About Mariah’s Mental State Prior To Getting Help

Mariah Carey allegedly had to be hospitalized in 2016 after she believed Michael Jackson, Prince and Whitney Houston were coming to dinner.

The report from The Blast says Carey was in a “terrible manic state” after her break up from James Packer and a summer of partying with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

One night, Carey’s ex-husband Nick Cannon received a call from the nanny who told him Mariah was dressed in a “ball gown and tiara.” Carey wanted the nanny to get the children ready for dinner with Prince, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston. All three were deceased.

Mariah’s team arrived at the scene. She was taken to a hospital where doctors wanted to put her on a 5150 hold but they released her into the care of her team. Carey allegedly was treated for this behavior at the Beverly Hills hotel for weeks.

HOWEVER….a rep for Carey claims this report is “frivolous and baseless.”