More than 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears

Check those labels!

An Indiana farm has announced a recall of more than 206 million eggs that it sold and distributed to restaurants and retail chains in nine states, including Florida, over salmonella fears.

Rose Acre Farms issued a voluntary recall this weekend of 206,749,248 eggs after 22 people became ill, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a tweet, “Consumers with these eggs shouldn’t eat them. Throw them away or return them to place of purchase for credit or refund.”

Affected brands include Country Daybreak, Boburn Farms, Crystal Farms, Sunshine Farms and Glenview. Some of the eggs were sold at Walmart and Food Lion stores.

The eggs were also sold to consumers in Colorado, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Salmonella can cause fever, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

