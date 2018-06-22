33 children and three adults were transported to local hospitals Thursday after they became sick at a summer camp in Lake Placid.

Kids from Charlotte, Desoto, Sarasota, Palm Beach, Broward and Miami Dade counties are attending the camp.

According to WFLA-TV in Tampa, 33 children and three adults became nauseated Thursday at the Clover Leaf 4H Camp in Lake Placid. One child passed out.

First responders took the children and adults to nearby hospitals.

UPDATE: 33 kids hospitalized after getting sick at Lake Placid summer camp. https://t.co/ktmgNYvJoP pic.twitter.com/GWmKU1pe36 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) June 22, 2018

Highlands County Fire Rescue tweeted that crews were responding to mass casualty incident at the Clover Leaf 4H camp.

HCFR said the kids and adults were taken to two local hospitals. Four other children were evaluated at the scene.

60 other kids at the camp did not get sick.

Nausea was the symptom that most of the kids suffered from.

The cause of the illnesses has not been identified, but HCFR said none of the illnesses were serious.

The Highlands County Health Department is investigating what caused the illnesses.

The post More Than 30 Area Kids Get Sick At Florida Summer Camp appeared first on 850 WFTL.