More Universal Orlando Tickets At 7:40 This Morning…This Will Help You Win! By Bill Adams | Jul 12, 2018 @ 7:01 AM Get ready to call with this info at 7:40…Good Luck! ~ Bill #FastandFurious#jenniferandbill#UniversalOrlando SHARE RELATED CONTENT You Need Universal Orlando Tickets! This Will Help You Win Them Get A Clue! Early Hint For Today’s Universal Question Win Universal Orlando Tickets At 7:40 This Morning! Here’s A Clue The New Pride Of Boston Woman Climbs Statue Of Liberty No, We’re Not “Elfing” Around!