Morgan Freeman accused in open-court of sexual relationship with granddaughter

Friday, attorney’s who are representing the man on trial for the murder of E’Dena Hines, Morgan Freeman’s step-granddaughter alleged in court that she told her boyfriend that “her grandfather engaged in a sexually inappropriate relationship with her.”

Lamar Davenport 30, is accused of killing 33-year-old Hines by stabbing her 25 times, in a drug-fueled rage in 2015.

Davenport’s attorney argues he is not guilty of the violent crime by reason of insanity because he was on in a PCP-induced psychosis at the time of the attack.

At the time of her death, Hines and Davenport were in a 9-year relationship and living together in a $780,000 apartment that Freeman had bought for her.

Hines was the biological daughter of a woman Freeman and his first wife, Jeanette Adair Bradshaw, adopted together.

Hines was not related to the famous narrator by blood but was legally adopted and raised by Freeman and his second wife, Myrna Colley-Lee.

Rumors about Freeman and Hines have been spreading through Hollywood for almost a decade following the 2009 publication by the The National Enquirer alleging that the Freeman was involved in a years-long affair with his step-granddaughter.

The article even included a quote from a “close” source saying Hines and Freeman planned to marry.

However, both adamantly denied allegations of being romantically involved.

“The recent reports of any pending marriage or romantic relationship of me to anyone are defamatory fabrications from the tabloid media designed to sell papers,” Freeman said in a statement in 2012.

Hines who was 27 at the time also released a statement saying, “These stories about me and my grandfather are not only untrue, they are also hurtful to me and my family.”

(Pictured left to right: Lamar Davenport, E’Dena Hines, and Morgan Freeman)

Despite the adamant denial of a sexual relationship by both Freeman and Hines, Davenport’s lawyer Annie Costanzo told the court Friday that ‘E’Dena Hines “disclosed to Lamar Davenport and others that her grandfather engaged in a sexually inappropriate relationship with her.”

Additionally, a therapist testified that Davenport admitted to frequent arguments with Hines about infidelity.

It is unclear at this time why the defense chose to disclose this information in open court, or how it may be relevant to the murder case.

