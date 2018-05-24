Morgan Freeman accused of inappropriate behavior by 8 women
CNN reports that eight women have come forward accusing actor Morgan Freeman of inappropriate behavior.  The women claim that is all happened on movie sets at his company and in interviews.

“He did comment on our bodies… We knew that if he was coming by … not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that fitted,” One of the accusers said.

The 80 year old  Freeman is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.  His movie career spans a total of 5 decades.  You can read more on the story by clicking here

