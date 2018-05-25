Mother and Toddler Die After Being Struck By Street Racing Teens

Two teens are now behind bars after their decision to engage in a street race left a young mother and a toddler dead.

The incident occurred Wednesday in Tampa, Florida.

According to the report, 18-year-old Cameron Herrin and 17-year-old John Barrineau both decided to race each other on Bayshore. Witnesses say the teens were going around 60 miles per hour in the 40 miles per hour zone and did not see 24-year-old Jessica Raubenolt of Jeromesville, Ohio and her 21-year-old daughter Lillia crossing into the intersection. One witness reported that the impact sent Raubenolt into the air, while her daughter remained strapped in her stroller.

Raubenolt was pronounced dead at the scene, while authorities rushed her daughter to a nearby hospital where she died Thursday.

The two teens who just graduated from high school on Monday, now face two counts of vehicular homicide and street racing.

A third teen who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was also charged with street racing after an investigation found that he did nothing to stop the race.

According to the victim’s uncle who offered forgiveness to the three teens charged, Raubenolt was in the area while her husband worked towards being certified as a pilot. Bad weather delayed the couples return home.

