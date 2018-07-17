Mother Teresa care homes under investigation for alleged child trafficking

India officials have ordered the immediate inspection of all childcare homes run by a religious order founded by Mother Teresa after a nun was arrested for allegedly selling four infants for thousands of dollars last month.

Monday, India’s union minister, Maneka Gandhi spoke out about the

“immediate” probe.

Gandhi also said that all childcare institutions should be registered and linked to the central adoption authority within the next month.

Illegal adoption is a popular business in India with over 100,000 children reported missing every year, the government says.

Furthermore, most children are given up by impoverished parents, but others are taken from hospitals and train stations.

The scandal came to light after local child welfare authorities alerted police that a newborn was missing from one of the homes, which is meant to care for unwed pregnant women and mothers in distress.

The nun who was arrested spoke about the “un-holy” sale to news outlet India Today allegedly confessing to the crime.

However, the alleged confession is not exactly apparent.

Mother Teresa, who was a global symbol of compassion and canonized as a saint after her death in 1997, founded the charity in 1950.

The charity is headquartered in the eastern city of Kolkata, India and runs several institutions across the country.

Missionaries of the Charity have reportedly spoken out following the scandal confirming their own investigation into the incident and ensuring the public that it will never happen again.

