All the movies you want to see in theaters for just $10 a month
By Beth
|
Aug 16, 2017 @ 9:58 AM

Netflix cofounder Mitch Lowe who now runs MoviePass has an extreme proposal for how to get more people into seats: Let them come to all the showings they want for about the price of a single ticket each month.

MoviePass plans to drop the price of the company’s movie ticket subscriptions on Tuesday to $9.95.

So how will they make money? The goal is to amass a large base of customers and collect data on viewing behaviors. That information could then be used to eventually target advertisements or other marketing materials to subscribers.

