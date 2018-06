If old TV shows can come back, why not old cereal?! MR. T would like to see a return of Mr. T Cereal. He Tweeted, quote, “It would be cool if Mr. T cereal made a comeback! Yeah . . . that would be cool! What do you think?” He even hashtagged Quaker, so they’d get the message.

What cereal did you eat as a kid? Is it still around? I loved King Vitamin!