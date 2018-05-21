MSD Choir Performs at Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas was hosted by Kelly Clarkson. While opening the show, she called for gun control, and dedicated the night to the victims of Friday’s school shooting in Texas.

The choir from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland also performed at last night’s Billboard Music Awards show.

They sang “Youth” with Shawn Mendes and Khalid and received a standing ovation.

Boca Raton native Ariana Grande opened the show by performing her hit, “No Tears Left to Cry.”

Ed Sheeran And Kendrick Lamar won Big At Billboard Awards with six awards each.

