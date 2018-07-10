MSD High School Safety Commission Meets at BB&T in Sunrise

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission which is a state panel investigating the Parkland massacre is holding three days of meetings at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, starting today.

The MSD School Safety Commission includes parents of student victims and legislators, plus education, law enforcement and mental health officials.

One topic of discussion is expected to be Broward County Schools’ controversial PROMISE program.

The MSD Meeting starts tomorrow. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday, July 10-12, 2018, in the Chairman’s Club at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. pic.twitter.com/DkderxdTAu — FDLE (@fdlepio) July 9, 2018

The commission is also scheduled to talk about how schools assess threats, as well as mental health programs, gun laws, and emergency dispatch systems.

Meeting Agenda here.

