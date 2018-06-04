MSD High Students Announce 20-State Gun Reform Bus Tour
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 4, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

Fresh off their graduation, survivors of the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High school have announced that on June 15th they will embark on a 60-day, 20-state bus tour to make gun reform a reality.

Also, they will encourage young people to register to vote and call out politicians who take money from the National Rifle Association.

The 75-stop summer bus tour will focus on registering young people to vote and to promote gun law reform.

The post MSD High Students Announce 20-State Gun Reform Bus Tour appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Broward School Superintendent Sends School Safety Letter to Parents Jimmy Fallon Speaks at MSD Graduation, Runcie Sends School Safety Letter to Parents SCOTUS Rules in Favor of Colorado Baker Who Refused to Bake Wedding Cake for Gay Couple Serena Williams Pulls Out of French Open with Injury Bill Clinton Has Not Apologized Personally to Monica Lewinsky #MeToo Gas Leak Capped After Evacuation of Businesses in Royal Palm Beach
Comments