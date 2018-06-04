MSD High Students Announce 20-State Gun Reform Bus Tour

Fresh off their graduation, survivors of the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High school have announced that on June 15th they will embark on a 60-day, 20-state bus tour to make gun reform a reality.

Also, they will encourage young people to register to vote and call out politicians who take money from the National Rifle Association.

#MarjoryStonemanDouglas High students will take part in a summer bus tour to encourage young people to register to vote and call out politicians who take money from #NRA https://t.co/CCiW9bicD2 #MarchForOurLives — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) June 4, 2018

The 75-stop summer bus tour will focus on registering young people to vote and to promote gun law reform.

