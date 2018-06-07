The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission will meet today and tomorrow at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Today’s discussion is expected to focus heavily on student diversion programs after suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz was referred to a diversion program while in middle school, but never completed it.

At 5:15 PM, the floor will then be open for public comment. Doors open at 7:45 a.m.

MSD Public Safety Commission Beginning Two Days of Meetings Thursday: https://t.co/CBRIeioDo9 — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) June 7, 2018

The 16 member commission includes law enforcement officers, educators as well as the parents of two students who were killed in the February 14th shooting.

Andy Pollack, The father of Meadow Pollack, killed in the Parkland school shooting said Thursday he is stepping down from the public safety commission.

“It is my intention to get individuals elected to our school board that will take preventative measures in keeping our schools safe,” Pollack wrote.

Pollack said he’ll also be spending his “time and resources on an independent investigation that will get to the bottom of who was responsible for the atrocities that occurred” during the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 14 students and three faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“It is my intention to make sure that all of the individuals and agencies that are responsible for this massacre be held legally accountable,” Pollack wrote.

Thursday’s agenda includes remarks from Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who will lead the state commission.

The MSD High School Public Safety Commission will then report their findings to Governor Rick Scott by January 1st, making recommendations for preventing future shootings.

The post MSD Public Safety Commission To Meet at BB&T Center, Pollack Resigns appeared first on 850 WFTL.