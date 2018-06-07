MSD Public Safety Commission To Meet at BB&T Center
By 850 WFTL
Jun 7, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission will meet today and tomorrow at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Today’s discussion is expected to focus heavily on student diversion programs after suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz was referred to a diversion program while in middle school, but never completed it.

At 5:15 PM, the floor will then be open for public comment. Doors open at 7:45 a.m.

The 16 member commission includes law enforcement officers, educators as well as the parents of three students who were killed in the February 14th shooting.

Thursday’s agenda includes remarks from Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who will lead the state commission.

The MSD High School Public Safety Commission will then report their findings to Governor Rick Scott by January 1st, making recommendations for preventing future shootings.

