MSD School Safety Panel To View Horrific Video of Mass Shooting

The official postmortem into the Parkland school shooting is underway.

A school safety panel investigating the shooting that left 17 dead will be viewing at a lot of graphic video recorded inside the freshman building during the massacre.

Presiding over yesterday’s first meeting of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said there is video from within the school as well as recorded on students’ cell phones and “it’s hard to watch.”

The Parkland parents are trying to prevent the horrific video of the actual murders in progress from being released to the public.

Gualtieri says commission members will review it privately and it will not be played during any of their public meetings.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, whose department has been under fire for its response to the shooting, was not there.

Gualtieri said he asked Israel not to attend because he’ll probably be called to testify before the panel.

The 16 member panel was created as part of a sweeping school-safety law (SB 7026) signed by Gov. Rick Scott last month, will hold its initial meeting at the Broward College campus in Coconut Creek.

Andrew Pollack, a member of the commission whose 18-year-old daughter Meadow Jade was one of the 17 students and staff killed at the high school in Parkland, said he wants to see a thorough review of the record of Nikolas Cruz, the former student who has been charged with the mass killing.

Pollack also said the commission should hold officials “accountable for their incompetence” that may have led to the tragedy.

The commission, which is under the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, has the ability to subpoena records and witnesses.

