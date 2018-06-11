MSD Students Get Standing Ovation at Tony Awards

Drama students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland are getting rave reviews for a performance at last night’s Tony Awards.

They took the stage to sing the classic song “Seasons of Love” from the musical “Rent.”

The crowd at Radio City Music Hall in New York City gave them a standing ovation.

Their performance followed an award for Stoneman Douglas teacher Melody Herzfeld, who is credited with saving dozens of lives during the deadly Valentine’s day shooting at the Parkland, Florida school.

The Herzfeld received the award for excellence in theater education prize. She helped to hide dozens of students in her classroom from the alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz.

