MSD Students Prep for Publix “Die-in” Protest
By 850 WFTL
|
May 25, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

MSD High School student David Hogg plans to stage die-in protests at two Publix supermarkets in Parkland at 4:00 Friday because the supermarket chain donated to the gubernatorial campaign of Adam Putnam who is an NRA supporter.

David Hogg, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., speaks during the “March for Our Lives” rally in support of gun control in Washington, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Hogg calls Publix “an NRA sellout,” but the company has pointed out that it has not given money directly to the National Rifle Association.

The post MSD Students Prep for Publix “Die-in” Protest appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

“Substance” Determined Non-Hazardous at PBC Courthouse George Zimmerman Tells Court He’s Broke and Unemployed “Substance” Sparks Hazmat Quarantine at PBC Courthouse Subtropical Storm “Alberto” Forms, NHC Posts Cone of Concern Could the “Blob” Turn Into “Alberto?” Disgraced Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein Turns Himself in on Rape Charges
Comments