MSD Students Prep for Publix “Die-in” Protest

MSD High School student David Hogg plans to stage die-in protests at two Publix supermarkets in Parkland at 4:00 Friday because the supermarket chain donated to the gubernatorial campaign of Adam Putnam who is an NRA supporter.

Hogg calls Publix “an NRA sellout,” but the company has pointed out that it has not given money directly to the National Rifle Association.

Early preps for a “die in” protest at Publix in Coral Springs. Chalk body outlines in the parking lot. Stoneman Douglas survivor & gun reform activist David Hogg calling for protests after Publix donated to Adam Putnam, a GOP gubernatorial candidate who is an NRA supporter. pic.twitter.com/oxs42TsOiq — Eric Yutzy (@EricYutzy) May 25, 2018

