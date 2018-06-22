MTV is bringing back a bunch of shows

MTV is about to bring the 90’s and early 2000’s back as they revive some of their classic shows.

New versions of Daria, Teen Wolf, Aeon Flux, The Real World and Made will be worked on by MTV Studios.

Two new reality shows are in the works as well. The Valley is a new version of The Hills and Siesta Key that follows a group of friends in Nogales, Arizona. Straight Up Ghosted helps people confront lost family members, friends and lovers.

