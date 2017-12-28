How much alcohol is too much in a week?
By Beth
Dec 28, 2017 @ 3:00 PM

Do you know when to say when? How much is too much alcohol in a week?
According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, women should have no more than one drink per day and men no more than two.
Based on per capita consumption from alcoholic beverage sales data, the average American drinks roughly 1.35 drinks per day, 9.5 drinks per week and 494 drinks per year.
How much do you drink on a weekly basis? Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to drink less?

