Multiple Communities Affected By Broward 911 Outage
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 27, 2018 @ 3:03 PM

Cities across Broward County using the trouble plauged Regional 911 system were experiencing dropped calls Friday afternoon.

An issue with the call system used at the 911 call centers around Broward caused incoming calls to become abandoned however operators did attempt to call back list callers.

The cities of Coral Springs and Plantation are on separate 911 systems and were not affected.

Residents needing help in affected areas were asked to call police and fire non-emergency for help until the issue is resolved.

In recent weeks numerous cities around Broward have looked into returning to their own 911 call centers or contracting with Coral Springs or Plantation for 911 service.

