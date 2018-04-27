Multiple Communities Affected By Broward 911 Outage

Cities across Broward County using the trouble plauged Regional 911 system were experiencing dropped calls Friday afternoon.

An issue with the call system used at the 911 call centers around Broward caused incoming calls to become abandoned however operators did attempt to call back list callers.

The 911 call issue has been resolved. No impact to the radio system or computer-aided dispatch. Call takers attempted to return all calls that went into the abandoned queue. An after-action report will be generated and shared. — Broward County 911 (@911Broward) April 27, 2018

The cities of Coral Springs and Plantation are on separate 911 systems and were not affected.

Residents needing help in affected areas were asked to call police and fire non-emergency for help until the issue is resolved.

In recent weeks numerous cities around Broward have looked into returning to their own 911 call centers or contracting with Coral Springs or Plantation for 911 service.

#FLPD #ALERT 911 is down at @911Broward. FOR EMERGENCIES in the CITY OF FORT LAUDERDALE ONLY, call 954-828-4200. @FTLCityNews @FtLaudFire

If you have a non-emergency, please be patient as we set up a phone line for you. pic.twitter.com/nLBndCSgUr — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) April 27, 2018

CORAL SPRINGS RESIDENTS: The 911 outage in Broward County does NOT affect Coral Springs landline or cell calls, or Parkland cell calls, as our 911 system is currently functioning normally. #sflbreaking https://t.co/MiuQdtPYqJ — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) April 27, 2018

