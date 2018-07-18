Multiple Deaths after Two Planes Collide in Mid-air Over the Everglades

Three people were killed Tuesday afternoon when two small planes from a Miami flight school crashed mid-air over the Everglades in West Miami-Dade. Officials are looking for a possible fourth victim. Police have identified the victims to be Jorge A. Sanchez, 22; Ralph Knight, 72 and Nisha Sejwal, 19.

The planes–a Piper PA-34 and a Cessna 172 crashed at approximately 1pm on Tuesday near mile marker 23 on the Tamiami Trail/Southwest 8th Street at 227th Avenue, west of Miami Executive Airport. Both planes belonged to Dean International, a flight school based at Executive Airport with a long history of incidents.

Dean International, a 35-year-old company has had several incidents in the past 20 years, including three fatal crashes, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Florida Highway Patrol said with the investigation underway, U.S Route 41/Tamiami Trail/Southwest 8th Street will be closed indefinitely across Miami-Dade County stretching from Krome Avenue west to the Collier County line. Travelers are encouraged to take Alligator Alley instead.

