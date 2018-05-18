Multiple Fatalities Reported at Texas School, Shooter in Custody

One person is in custody following Texas Gulf Coast high school shooting and multiple fatalities are being confirmed.

A Santa Fe High School assistant principal told reporters the shooter is under arrest but did not elaborate on the number of injured.

The sheriff’s office tweeted they’re working a “multiple-casualty incident” at Santa Fe High.

A student at Sante Fe High School in Galveston Texas is telling ABC News that someone walked into her art classroom with a shotgun and shot a female student in the leg around 7:40 CT. The ATF is responding to Sante Fe High School for the active shooter situation.

BREAKING: ATF is responding to a school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. pic.twitter.com/LXC6d8jTYZ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) May 18, 2018

Santa Fe Independent School District says as a result of the shooting the district is now on lock down.

Police are leading students out of the school that has approximately 1400 students.

Students outside the building are being patted down, they’re being given their backpacks and then let off the campus to meet with their parents.

Officials say as many as ten patients have been transported to the hospital.

Santa Fe is about 30 miles southeast of Houston.

