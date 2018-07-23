Multiple Vehicle Rollover after Boca Police Chase Armed Robbers

Boca Raton police pursued some armed robbers in a high speed chase that ended up in a multi-vehicle rollover accident on West Palmetto Park Road.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day, according to police.

According to police they deployed stop-sticks in the middle of the road causing the getaway vehicle to lose control and hit two other cars.

Police say the armed robbery suspects were apprehended at the accident scene located at W Palmetto Park Road and NW 12 Avenue.

The robbery occurred to an individual inside of a lobby of a building located at 980 North Federal Hwy. in Boca Raton, according to officers at the scene.



At least seven people were transported to the hospital as trauma patients.

Police say the patients were seriously injured and rushed to Delray Medical Center. Crews had to extricate two people.

Accident at Palmetto and 12th blocking the road. The car in the middle is suspected in a armed robbery, police deployed stop sticks while chasing and the suspect car hit two others. Officials tell me 6 trauma patients were transported to Delray Medical. pic.twitter.com/MriNZx4Xoc — Miranda Christian (@MirandaWPTV) July 23, 2018

Boca Raton Police are investigating a three car rollover crash related to an armed robbery on West Palmetto Park Road.

Read more: https://t.co/oR21P4YL5G pic.twitter.com/9Rj5oc1squ — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) July 23, 2018

Suspects from an armed robbery fled from @BocaPolice and were apprehended in the area of 1200 W Palmetto Pk Rd after a vehicle accident. W/B Palmetto Pk Rd expected to remain closed for most of the day. Avoid area. — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) July 23, 2018

