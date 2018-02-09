Murder Suspect May be Hiding in South Florida
By 850 WFTL
|
Feb 9, 2018 @ 2:03 PM

Authorities say they have reason to believe that a suspect wanted for questioning in a recent murder case may be hiding out somewhere in South Florida.

According to the report, two men entered the Dixie motel in Cocoa, Florida Tuesday night. The next morning an employee of the motel went to clean the room and discovered the body of a deceased male.

The male has since been identified as 65-year-old Terry Scott Hilliard of Ocala, Florida.  Authorities are now searching for the man who was seen on surveillance video entering the motel with Hilliard.

Investigators  say the man is a drifter and could be anywhere in Florida at this time. They have since released a photograph of the suspect in hopes that someone recognizes him.

Photo by Cocoa police via CBS12
Photo by Cocoa police via CBS12

If you have recognize this suspect or  you are asked to call the Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

 

