I ADORED this show way back when! It ran from ’88-’98 and CBS has ordered 13 new episodes! I think Murphy’s son Avery would be 26! Btw, Avery the baby was played by 2 babies, one being Haley Joel Osmet! Wouldn’t it be cool if he actually came back and played the part? Corky, Miles, Jim…oh my gosh I’m getting excited already!

