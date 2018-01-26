‘Murphy Brown’ returning to CBS

Another classic TV show is coming back.

Murphy Brown will return to CBS and Candice Bergen will come back and play the iconic character.

There will be 13 episodes for the 2018-19 season. The original series ran from 1988 to 1998.

The show was based around a fictional TV news magazine called FYI. It will be interesting to see how the revival will tackle today’s current political climate.

What classic show would you like to see come back?



