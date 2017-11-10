Mushrooms could be the best food to stop aging

Get ready to add more mushrooms to your salads and pizzas.

New research shows mushrooms are the highest known source of antioxidants with anti-aging properties.

When comparing 13 types of mushrooms, the common white button mushroom had the lowest levels of the antioxidants while the wild porcini mushroom had the most.

While some foods lose their nutritional value when cooked, mushrooms tend to hold their own when heated up.

Are you pro or anti mushroom?