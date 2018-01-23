Music, Beer & Pets in the Park!

What’s not to love?!? Paws in the Park returns on Sunday, February 11th, 2018 from 11am to 5pm to Waterfront Park in Downtown West Palm Beach! This FREE event features a full day of fun for the whole family – even your four-legged fur babies! There will be 2 doggy lure racetracks, the Splash Dogs dock jumping pool, a pet psychic, celebrity dog wash & a pet photo booth! And for the humans – food trucks, cocktails & beer and a Family Fun Zone for the kids so they can jump and play too! Let’s not forget about the Take Me Home Adoption Zone filled with hundreds of fur-babies that need a loving forever home! Show some love this Valentine’s Day & adopt a rescue animal!

