Music, Beer & Pets in the Park!
By Beth
|
Jan 23, 2018 @ 1:28 PM

What’s not to love?!?  Paws in the Park returns on Sunday, February 11th, 2018 from 11am to 5pm to Waterfront Park in Downtown West Palm Beach!  This FREE event features a full day of fun for the whole family – even your four-legged fur babies!  There will be 2 doggy lure racetracks, the Splash Dogs dock jumping pool, a pet psychic, celebrity dog wash & a pet photo booth!  And for the humans – food trucks, cocktails & beer and a Family Fun Zone for the kids  so they can jump and play too! Let’s not forget about the Take Me Home Adoption Zone filled with hundreds of fur-babies that need a loving forever home!  Show some love this Valentine’s Day & adopt a rescue animal!

Click here to find out more!

