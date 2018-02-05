Music legend Paul Simon announces farewell tour

After a career that has spanned over 60 years, music legend Paul Simon is announcing a farewell tour that will span both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

The 76-year-old Simon will tour North America begin on May 16th before heading to Europe in late June to wrap up the tour.

Tickets for Paul Simon’s Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour will go on sale beginning February 8 at 9 a.m. in Europe & February 9 at 10 a.m. in North America and the UK.

Simon said of this farewell tour, “I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief.”

What is the one song you identify Paul Simon with above any other?

Paul Simon Tour Dates

May 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 18 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

May 19 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

May 22 & 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

May 25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

May 27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 30 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green

June 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

June 2 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

June 4 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

June 6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 8 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center

June 12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

June 13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

June 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena