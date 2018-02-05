Music legend Paul Simon announces farewell tour

After a career that has spanned over 60 years, music legend Paul Simon is announcing a farewell tour that will span both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
The 76-year-old Simon will tour North America begin on May 16th before heading to Europe in late June to wrap up the tour.
Tickets for Paul Simon’s Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour will go on sale beginning February 8 at 9 a.m. in Europe & February 9 at 10 a.m. in North America and the UK.
Simon said of this farewell tour, “I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief.”
What is the one song you identify Paul Simon with above any other?
Paul Simon Tour Dates
May 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 18 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
May 19 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
May 22 & 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
May 25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
May 27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 30 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green
June 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
June 2 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
June 4 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
June 6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 8 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center
June 12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
June 13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
June 15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
June 19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
June 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Paul Simon announces he will embark on his final tour this spring https://t.co/ap1cj8Lp6i pic.twitter.com/XWipcP4nrt
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 5, 2018