If you love Toto & their song “Africa”, you must watch the video of the Angel City Chorale’s performance of the hit song. It’s amazing & will leave you speechless and covered head to toe in goosebumps!

Then, there’s this group of German students that perform the song at their school concert, ” Music in the Casanus”.

Both amazing & both will leave you speechless and covered head to toe in goosebumps!