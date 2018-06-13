My Newest Netflix Obsession! “The Staircase”!
By Tracy St. George
|
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:23 PM

Did he do it?!  First episode I thought nope.  Second episode I thought WHAT?!  Maybe!?  Did he?  I don’t know the official outcome of this, so I can’t wait to follow along with the documentary!

Are you familiar with the story?  My cousins lived in Raleigh Durham during that time period, so I really need to ask them what happened and how the town felt about it!

Did you watch “Making A Murderer”?  This was made by the same people who did that doc.  And I am a FIRM BELIEVER that Steven Avery was and IS innocent!

 

