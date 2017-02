Ross Ranch got a little bigger on Sunday when this bouncing baby bull was born! We posted his picture on social media to get your advice for a name…and we have a winner! This little guy will now be called GRONK! Yes, he’s named after the famous New England Patriots tight end…Rob Gronkowski! It’s perfect. Thank you for all the suggestions…they were all great, but of course, this one won our hearts (yes, we’re both huge Patriots fans!)