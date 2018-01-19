Nancy Pelosi will be a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race
By Beth
|
Jan 19, 2018 @ 12:49 PM

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will be a guest judge on the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars.
Pelosi was announced as one of the guest judges for the show that premieres on this Thursday, January 25th on VH1.
Having already shot the episode, Pelosi tweeted on Thursday, “All I can say is, you betta werk! Had a fabulous time with RuPaul and good luck to all the queens.”

