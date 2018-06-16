Nanny charged with child abuse after leaving 5-month-old in vegetative state
By 850 WFTL
Jun 16, 2018 @ 3:03 PM

A 24-year-old has been charged with child abuse after a 5-month-old baby in her care was taken to the hospital for extensive injuries.

Maria Antonio-Jose was babysitting the infant in Bonita Springs, Florida last weekend while the child’s mother was at work when a neighbor reportedly heard the nanny scream for help, yelling that the baby was choking on milk.

The baby was taken to a nearby children’s hospital where doctors say he is unlikely to survive after suffering catastrophic brain trauma, extensive retinal hemorrhaging and a ripped right retina.

Officers said the injuries sustained were more consistent with severe child abuse than choking.

When questioned by detectives Jose initially stuck to her original story that the baby choked, but when confronted with the severity of the injuries she later admitted to shaking him for two minutes.

Detectives said Jose demonstrated what happened to a toy baby doll.

According to the arrest report, Jose held the toy in front of her and shook it from side-to-side while the doll’s head bounced back and forth.

The boy is currently in a persistent vegetative state and has been transferred to hospice care.

Jose faces charges of aggravated child abuse and is being held on $200,000.

If convicted she could be deported, says reports.

