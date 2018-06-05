NASA Confirms It Will Make a Major Announcement About Mars!

This Week NASA is planning to make a major announcement this week about something discovered by the Mars Curiosity Rover.

The space agency says it involves “new science results” but you’ll have to wait until 2 p.m. Eastern time Thursday.

Curiosity was sent to the Red Planet in August 2012 to study its climate and geology as well as investigate whether the planet could sustain life or has liquid water.

So just what do you think that announcement will be?

Have they found signs of life on Mars that will give hope to human travel to the planet?

Has Elon Musk’s cherry red Tesla driven by “Starman” finally landed?

