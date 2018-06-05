NASA Confirms It Will Make a Major Announcement About Mars!
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 5, 2018 @ 3:03 PM

This Week NASA is planning to make a major announcement this week about something discovered by the Mars Curiosity Rover.

The space agency says it involves “new science results” but you’ll have to wait until 2 p.m. Eastern time Thursday.

Curiosity was sent to the Red Planet in August 2012 to study its climate and geology as well as investigate whether the planet could sustain life or has liquid water.

So just what do you think that announcement will be?

Have they found signs of life on Mars that will give hope to human travel to the planet?

Has Elon Musk’s cherry red Tesla driven by “Starman” finally landed?

The post NASA Confirms It Will Make a Major Announcement About Mars! appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

TMZ: Iconic Fashion Designer Kate Spade Suicide by Hanging, Dead at 55 SunPass Down For Maintenance For Week Starting Tonight BSO “SWATS” David Hogg’s Parkland Home after Prank Caller Alleges Hostage Situation Miss America Pageant Trades Swimsuits and Evening Gowns for Brains and Talent Russia Investigators Accuse Manafort of Witness Tampering “Operation Guardians of Innocence II” Busts 11 Polk County Men on Porn Charges
Comments