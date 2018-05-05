NASA Launches Historic Spacecraft Mission to Mars

NASA’s historic InSight spacecraft is headed to the fiery planet, Mars, after launching Saturday morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. An Atlas 5 rocket carrying InSight ascended into the dark, cloudy sky at 7:05 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday. The spacecraft will be on a voyage for six months to study the deep interior of the red planet. After a journey of 300 million miles, InSight will head toward the surface of Mars on November 26.

If all goes as planned, InSight will be slowed to a safe landing in a flat plain, north of the Martian equator known as Elysium Planitia. The main mission of InSight is to study soundwaves, study the size of the core, obtain insight about other planets around the stars and the likelihood that the planet has climates and conditions that would be habitable to life. The scientists are also curious about the seismic waves possibly revealing underground aquifers–places where life could perhaps exist today.

Florida’s Cape Canaveral air base is usually the preferred site for robotic probes headed to other planets. This is largely because an eastward launch path is the more favorable position regarding the rotation of the Earth. That gives a rocket an added boost of velocity to escape Earth’s gravity. However, the Atlas 5 rocket carrying InSight this morning was capable enough to send the spacecraft to fiery Mars.

