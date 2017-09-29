Time to celebrate that wonderful liquid that keeps us going! It’s National Coffee Day and there are a bunch of places giving out free coffee today to celebrate.

Dunkin’ Donuts is doing buy-one-get-one-free today. McDonald’s will give you a free coffee with their app, or any coffee drink for $2 today. Cinnamon will give you a free one today. And convenience stores like Wawa, Cumberland Farms, and Pilot Flying J are all giving out free cups of coffee today. Krispy Kreme will give you one free coffee a day all weekend. By the way, if you’re going to Starbucks…get out the cash…NO FREEBIES!