It’s National Coffee Day!
By Jennifer Ross
|
Sep 29, 2017 @ 5:16 AM

Time to celebrate that wonderful liquid that keeps us going!  It’s National Coffee Day and there are a bunch of places giving out free coffee today to celebrate.

  1. Dunkin’ Donuts is doing buy-one-get-one-free today.
  2. McDonald’s will give you a free coffee with their app, or any coffee drink for $2 today.
  3. Cinnamon will give you a free one today.
  4. And convenience stores like Wawa, Cumberland Farms, and Pilot Flying J are all giving out free cups of coffee today.
  5. Krispy Kreme will give you one free coffee a day all weekend.
  6. By the way, if you’re going to Starbucks…get out the cash…NO FREEBIES!

