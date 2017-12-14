The National Film Registry adds films to collection

The Library of Congress has released their list of films to be added to the National Film Registry.

The selection of films were based on their “cultural, historic and/or aesthetic importance” to American heritage.

This year Titanic, Die Hard, The Goonies, Superman, Field Of Dreams, Spartacus, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner, Memento and La Bamba were among the 25 movies added to the registry.

This number of movies currently on the registry is up to 725.

What films would you add to the list?

Here’s the complete list of the 25 movies added:

Ace in the Hole (aka Big Carnival) (1951)

Boulevard Nights (1979)

Die Hard (1988)

Dumbo (1941)

Field of Dreams (1989)

4 Little Girls (1997)

Fuentes Family Home Movies Collection (1920s and 1930s)

Gentleman’s Agreement (1947)

The Goonies (1985)

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967)

He Who Gets Slapped (1924)

Interior New York Subway, 14th Street to 42nd Street (1905)

La Bamba (1987)

Lives of Performers (1972)

Memento (2000)

Only Angels Have Wings (1939)

The Sinking of the Lusitania (1918)

Spartacus (1960)

Superman (1978)

Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser (1988)

Time and Dreams (1976)

Titanic (1997)

To Sleep with Anger (1990)

Wanda (1971)

With the Abraham Lincoln Brigade in Spain (1937-1938)