National Guard Transport Plane Crashes in Georgia – All 5 Passengers Dead

Wednesday morning, Officials confirmed at least two people dead after a massive National Guard transport plane crashed near a highway in the Savannah, Georgia area.

The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency says the plane went down outside of the Savannah/Hilton Head airport.

One witness said, “The plane looked kinda strange, it slowly rolled to the left and went all the way upside down on its back.”

The Georgia Air National Guard confirmed Wednesday that all 5 passengers aboard were killed in the crash.

Savannah firefighters say the aircraft is a very large C-130 Hercules military airplane.

The FAA said the plane was bound for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. Pictures on social media show a large plume of black smoke that can be seen for miles.

C-130 Hercules military airplane has crashed and burst into flames on a roadway near Savannah, Georgia. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 21 at Crossgate Road. Highway 21 has shut down.

Plane crashes near Savannah, Georgia. Firefighters say the plane was a military cargo jet. Not clear how many people were on board, or if anyone on the ground was injured. (Photo courtesy Savannah Firefighters). pic.twitter.com/j2bRD3c5lc — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) May 2, 2018

