National Guard Transport Plane Crashes in Georgia – All 5 Passengers Dead
May 2, 2018 @ 5:03 PM

Wednesday morning, Officials confirmed at least two people dead after a massive National Guard transport plane crashed near a highway in the Savannah, Georgia area.

The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency says the plane went down outside of the Savannah/Hilton Head airport.

One witness said, “The plane looked kinda strange, it slowly rolled to the left and went all the way upside down on its back.”

The Georgia Air National Guard confirmed Wednesday that all 5 passengers aboard were killed in the crash.

Savannah firefighters say the aircraft is a very large C-130 Hercules military airplane.

The FAA said the plane was bound for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. Pictures on social media show a large plume of black smoke that can be seen for miles.

