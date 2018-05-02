National Guard Transport Plane Crashes in Georgia Two Dead
By 850 WFTL
|
May 2, 2018 @ 2:03 PM

Officials say at least two people are dead after a massive National Guard transport plane crashed near a highway in the Savannah, Georgia area.

The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency says the plane went down outside of the Savannah/Hilton Head airport.

One witness said, “The plane looked kinda strange, it slowly rolled to the left and went all the way upside down on its back.”

Five people were on board. It’s not clear who the deceased are.

Savannah firefighters say the aircraft is a very large C-130 Hercules military airplane.

The FAA said the plane was bound for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. Pictures on social media show a large plume of black smoke that can be seen for miles.

The post National Guard Transport Plane Crashes in Georgia Two Dead appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Military Cargo Plane Crashes Near Savannah, Georgia Former CIA Director Pomeo Sworn in as Secretary of State Southwest Flight Makes Emergency Landing for Broken Window Key West Welcome to “Paradise USA” Sign Returned Video: Man Sets Himself on Fire at Miami Gardens Gas Station Florida Worst State for Cycling Fatalities
Comments