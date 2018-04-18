National Hurricane Center Changes “Cone of Uncertainty”

With the beginning of the 2018 hurricane season about six weeks away, the National Hurricane Center is changing to how they forecast storms to improve accuracy especially by shrinking the size of the dreaded “cone of uncertainty.”

The cone of uncertainty refers to the projected path map you frequently see for a given storm.

For the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, the NHC will use the average track error for the 2013-2017 hurricane seasons.

Track errors have gone down over the last 10 years and forecasts have gotten better as well.

Also, the National Hurricane Center will have graphics that show the arrival times of dangerous Tropical Storm Force Winds of 40 mph so people know when they have to finish their preparedness activities.

Thirdly, the National Hurricane Center will issue 48 hour hurricane force wind forecasts. Those forecasts used to only go out 36 hours.

Also, Public Advisories, which are issued every 6 hours (5am, 11am, 5pm, 11pm) will now contain forecast information beyond 48 hours. Now advisories will go up to 72 hours with information leading out of 5 days of necessary.

