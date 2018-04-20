National Student Walkout Day Calls for Gun Safety on 19th Anniversary of Columbine

Thousands of students across the country have joined National Walkout Day today.

Organizers say it’s a way for students to protest gun violence as they mark the 19th anniversary of the deadly shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

It comes a month after a national walkout over the mass shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida in February. The walkout began at 10 a.m. local time and lasts all day.

to honor the 13 people killed at Columbine High School on this day in 1999. Today is National School Walkout Day! Please RETWEET. #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/9SWP7Itsnf — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) April 20, 2018

