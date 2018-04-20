National Student Walkout Day Calls for Gun Safety on 19th Anniversary of Columbine
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 20, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

Thousands of students across the country have joined National Walkout Day today.

Organizers say it’s a way for students to protest gun violence as they mark the 19th anniversary of the deadly shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

It comes a month after a national walkout over the mass shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida in February. The walkout began at 10 a.m. local time and lasts all day.

