It’s National Taco Day!

Here are the deals happening all around the country:

Wednesday, October 4, 2017 is National Taco Day and many-a-taco-slinging chain will be celebrating with some sort of deal.

California Tortilla – Buy one, get one free street taco on October 4, 2017. Limit of five free tacos per person.

Del Taco – Buy one, get one free Queso Crunch Taco with a coupon good on October 4, 2017 only. You’ll need to sign up for their email list to get the coupon (if you’ve already signed up, it may be in your email inbox already).

El Pollo Loco – Buy one, get one free Taco Platter with coupon from their website.

On the Border – 50-cent mini tacos on October 4, 2017.

Taco Bell – Taco Bell will be selling the $5 National Taco Day Gift Set in restaurants on October 4, 2017 only. It includes four Taco Bell tacos: the Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco (DLT), Cool Ranch DLT, Fiery DLT and Crunchy Taco.