Nation’s Top Doctor Assists Sick Passenger on Delta Flight From South Florida
By 850 WFTL
|
May 17, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

Fortunately, there was “a doctor on board” a recent Delta flight from South Florida when a passenger fell ill, the nation’s top doctor.

The flight took off from Florida headed to Mississippi when the call went out for a doctor’s help after the passenger passed out while the plane was on the ground at Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

When the call went out for a doctor on board, the U.S. Surgeon General says he gladly stepped in to help with a medical emergency on a commercial flight.

Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, an anesthesiologist, tweeted that a call went out requesting a doctor and he was happy to assist.

Adams and two nurses responded to the call for help and the patient woke up and was sent to a hospital.

Adams and the two nurses also on the flight escorted the passenger off the plane to medics waiting at the gate. Delta posted thanks to the Surgeon General on Twitter.

