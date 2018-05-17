Nation’s Top Doctor Assists Sick Passenger on Delta Flight From South Florida

Fortunately, there was “a doctor on board” a recent Delta flight from South Florida when a passenger fell ill, the nation’s top doctor.

The flight took off from Florida headed to Mississippi when the call went out for a doctor’s help after the passenger passed out while the plane was on the ground at Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

When the call went out for a doctor on board, the U.S. Surgeon General says he gladly stepped in to help with a medical emergency on a commercial flight.

Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, an anesthesiologist, tweeted that a call went out requesting a doctor and he was happy to assist.

On my @Delta flight to Jackson, Mississippi (by way of Atlanta), and they asked if there was a Doctor on board to help with a medical emergency- why yes- yes there was. Patient doing well and like a good #USPHS officer, I was glad to be able to assist! pic.twitter.com/N9HdY3py6G — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) May 16, 2018

Adams and two nurses responded to the call for help and the patient woke up and was sent to a hospital.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams saves the day when airline passenger suffers medical emergency https://t.co/peD6QU9VmY — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 16, 2018

Adams and the two nurses also on the flight escorted the passenger off the plane to medics waiting at the gate. Delta posted thanks to the Surgeon General on Twitter.

When the “Doctor on board” is THE Doctor. Thanks for your service and assistance today @Surgeon_General. https://t.co/8JCrvIRBHF — Delta (@Delta) May 16, 2018

