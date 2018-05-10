The six-month-long NBC workplace investigation into Matt Lauer’s sexual misconduct is complete.

Wednesday the report was released to the public Wednesday and says that investigators “found no evidence indicating that any NBC News or Today Show leadership, News HR or others in positions of authority” knew about Lauer’s behavior before prior to November 2017.

This contradicts two of the four women’s claims against Lauer which the network deemed credible.

As well as contradict former co-host of Lauer, Ann Curry who recently said she told an executive about an allegation against Lauer, however, the report notes that she would not disclose that person to investigators.

The report shares additional details including a timeline of the firing of Matt Lauer and scandal.

In the report, NBC reveals that on November 22, a “complainant alleged that Matt Lauer had engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace with her on several occasions in 2014.”

The next day the company confronted Lauer in a meeting where he reportedly admitted to engaging in sexual activity with the complainant.

NBC later determined that his conduct violated company policy and terminated Lauer’s employment on November 28, “effective immediately,” according to the report.

In the wake of Lauer’s firing, a scandal emerged as several women came who were formal employees forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Lauer and allegations toward the network for allegedly trying to cover for him.

Despite the controversy, NBC and the “Today” show which Lauer use to host is still afloat, and the results of the investigation solidify the networks initial claims and arguably help the network move forward from the scandal.

The post NBC concludes its investigation into Matt Lauer sexual misconduct appeared first on 850 WFTL.